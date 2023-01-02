Actress Nitya Mathur talks in brief on her role and working experience in Blurr

Nitya Mathur who was previously seen in Netlfix's The Fame Game, and Amit Trivedi's music video Madhubala is currently garnering accolades for her role in the horror thriller Blurr, starring Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Dev.

Nitya, who will next be seen in Bhuvan Bam starrer Taaza Khabar on OTT, gets candid about her working experience with Taapsee, her character and the kind of responses she is receiving.

Recalling her working experience in the horror-thriller Nitya says, “Blurr was a lot of firsts for me. I shot for something in the long format for the first time, my first time out-of-Bombay shoot. It was my first time acting for this genre too. So yes, I was quite intimidated. But I had a penny drop moment in the first few days. I realised that everyone on the set is very professional, and is just trying their best to make a good film. And that’s all I need to focus on. It really eased me out, and I started taking it one day at a time. Also just through observation, I noticed the ease Taapsee brings into her process and work. And that’s so important to be able to flow in a scene. I definitely learnt the importance of bringing in that ease not just in performance, but in your process as well.

"Also, the fact that the location was so beautiful really helped! We were shooting in Nainital and Ramgadh. I remember I used to ask the team to get me ready outside, so that I could breathe in the views and the air. Any free time, and you’d find me lost in the scenery,” Nitya added.

Speaking about her character she says, “I played the role of Ira Nath in Blurr. I associate the phrase ‘quiet strength’ with her. She’s someone who’s been taught to keep to herself, but innately, she’s has a lot of courage. When the time comes, she makes tough choices, puts herself in danger, and changes the course of the story.”

Sharing about the kind of responses she has been getting she says, "Honestly, apart from everything else, I was looking forward to my family and loved ones watching the film. They’ve all been so excited and supportive in the last three years. Hearing that they’ve liked my work and are proud of me has been the best. It’s been really fun when people who didn’t know I was in the film spot me and then excitedly message me. Since it’s my first film, these small wins are also quite validating right now. I feel quite supported."

The horror-thriller Blurr is streaming on Zee 5.