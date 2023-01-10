Bengali Filmmaker Anik Dutta admitted to the ICU

Famous Bengali filmmaker Anik Dutta known for films like Bhooter Bhabishyat, Aschorjo Prodip, and Aparajito has been hospitalised today morning due to complications related to a chest infection. The director has been battling with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) for a while now, which only aggravated after he returned from an award show on Sunday night. According to sources, Anik is in a stable condition with oxygen support at the moment but it will still take him some more time to be shifted from the ICU. He has been admitted to a private hospital in South Kolkata.

Anik rose to fame with his critically acclaimed debut horror comedy film in 2012 Bhooter Bhabishyot, which dealt with the fate of an ancient palatial building in modern times. The unique treatment of this ubiquitous problem in contemporary society through comedy and ghosts inhabiting the place was well-received by the audience too. His last venture Aparajito- The Undefeated too set a benchmark for Bengali biographical films and focussed on the life of Oscar-winning filmmaker Satyajit Ray and his experiences while shooting the iconic film Pather Panchali. Anik is currently working on his upcoming film Joto Kando Kolkatay which will feature Abir Chattopadhyay, Madhumita Sarkar, and Paran Bandyopadhyay in the lead roles.