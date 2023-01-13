INTERVIEW: 'We have more in common than we imagine': Cirkus actress Radhika Bangia on her love for travel, New Year's Resolutions and more

Actress and content creator Radhika Bangia ended 2022 with her latest release Cirkus. The period comedy film starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde in lead roles was directed by Rohit Shetty and is a remake of the Hindi film Angoor (1982). Radhika played the role of Lily in the comedy flick after having worked in films like Welcome Back, Gehraiyaan, Let’s Play, High Jack and more. She has previously collaborated with celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Kajol and internet personalities like DeStorm Power, Ashish Chanchlani, Harsh Beniwal among others. While she’s keen on proving her mettle in cinema, the actress has already influenced millions of viewers on her social handles with engaging content around K-Pop, dance videos, fashion and travel. We speak to the actress about bagging the role in Cirkus, learning from her travels and more.

How was the experience working in Cirkus?

I have shot with Rohit Shetty before, for Golmaal. It was a very small part which was later edited out from the movie, but he remembered me from that shoot. I think he saw my videos and comedy skits on Instagram, before short-listing me. Since Cirkus is a comedy movie, I started watching a couple of comedy shows and films. I re-watched Friends to get the comic element before the shoot.

How do you try to stay unique with your content in the age of trends?

I like to follow trends that interest me, and I feel I can make good content around them. Otherwise, I just stick to my niche. Tell us about your love for dancing. Since a young age, I have enjoyed dancing. I love learning K- Pop dancing. You’ll see a lot of K-pop dance videos coming up this year!



Speaking of K-Pop, do you watch K-Dramas?

Yes, I absolutely love them! I’m a big fan of storytelling and K-dramas have captivating narratives, great actors and amazing chemistry. For me, it’s an escape from reality, sometimes.





You often sport snazzy outfits. How do you perceive fashion as part of life?

I believe that everyone goes through different sartorial phases and that no one wears the same style throughout the year. Your mood and approach have a big impact on your sense of style. For instance, since the year has just begun, everyone is in a party mood and on a shopping spree. But I enjoy dressing in K-fashion because I watch so many K-dramas!

Tell us about your beauty regimen.

I follow a bed-time skincare routine at least five times a week. No matter how exhausted I am, I make sure to never go to bed wearing makeup. In addition to working out regularly, I also drink a lot of water to stay hydrated which helps in maintaining healthy-looking skin.

Being an avid traveller, how has travel influenced you as a person? What are your must-picks for trips?

Travelling has changed the way I see the world. It introduced me to diverse cultures and people. Despite differences, I’ve learned that people have more in common than we imagine. With travel, one can better understand who we are and the kind of person we want to be. I have had a lot of such special experiences. My most recent one was a trip to Korea. There were ambassadors from many nations and content creators from all over the world with whom I had a wonderful experience. While travelling, I make sure to carry my chargers, iPads, phone, a portable charger and undoubtedly, my shooting equipment because I enjoy creating content while I’m away. I also carry skincare and makeup apart from clothing.

Any New Year’s resolutions you’ve made for 2023?

Yes, to achieve a better work-life balance. We are constantly on the go as content creators. The majority of our time goes into documenting and capturing the moments on camera. So everything we experience is through a phone. Therefore, going forward, I think it would be ideal for me to maintain a healthy balance between work and personal time. I would also like to improve my time management skills. I believe I am already halfway there in terms of changes in productivity, but this year, I aim to put in more effort in the same direction.

