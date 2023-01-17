‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ actress Gina Lollobrigida passes away at 95

One of the last stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida, passed away on Monday at the age of 95. The news was announced by the Italian culture minister, Gennaro Sangiuliano, on Twitter. He wrote “Farewell to a diva of the silver screen, protagonist of more than half a century of Italian cinema history. Her charm will remain eternal.”

When Gina was younger, she was renowned for her piercing wit and sensuous beauty. Italian prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, also paid tribute to the actor, describing her as a ‘great talent, passionate, intense, enthralling’ and ‘one of the most important performers of her generation, who contributed to the diffusion of the Italian image in the world.’

According to reports, Gina had surgery at a hospital in Rome in September after her femur broke. Her funeral will take place on Thursday in one of the churches in Rome's Piazza del Popolo.

She is best remembered for her roles in Bread, Love, and Dreams (1953) by Luigi Comencini and The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1956) by Jean Delannoy. Gina co-starred in both films with many of the leading men of the day, including Errol Flynn, Burt Lancaster, and Humphrey Bogart. But her big break came in 1953 when she co-starred with Humphrey Bogart in John Huston's comedy Beat the Devil.

Gina was born on July 4, 1927, in Subiaco, a hilly community 50 kilometres (30 miles) east of Rome. However, by the 1970s, she had abandoned acting to pursue her passion for sculpture and photojournalism, landing an exclusive interview and photo shoot with Fidel Castro.