Actor Priyanka Mondal is thrilled to play a funny role in the web series Olokkhis in Goa

Imagine four friends in Goa celebrating before the wedding of their best friend and getting embroiled in serious trouble. That's the plot of Olokkhis in Goa starring actors Priyanka Mondal, Anuradha Mukherjee, Priyanka Bhattacharjee, and Avery Singha Roy. We talk to the beautiful Priyanka Mondal, who plays the would-be bride about her role and more.

Tell us about your role in the website series Olokkhis in Goa?

Olokkhis In Goa is a story about four friends going on a fun trip to Goa where they meet with an unexpected problem and it's all about how they solve it.

The story of four girls on a fun trip to Goa itself sounded very adventurous to me since so far in my career I haven't done a fun and frills-free character. That got me interested right away.

The name of the character is Titas a very simple girl and extremely innocent to a point which is very funny. The challenge was to bring out that humour without making it a slapstick comedy, so I had to bring that vacant look in my eyes and emote in a manner that would turn it funny even when I am not saying anything.

In real life, I am polar opposite of Titas and so it was very exciting a character for me. I worked on the inputs given by director Joydeep Banerjee during the workshop which helped me grasp the nuances of the character.

How was it working with three female co-actors?

The four of us bonded pretty well and we had a lot of fun during the shoot. We never had much of a cat fight but there was a lot of leg-pulling between the four of us. I believe irrespective of gender, there should be professionalism between co-actors to make it work.

Tell us what's the most rebellious thing you did in your life?

Following my dream to pursue my career in this industry is the most rebellious thing I have done so far.

Tell us what kind of work excites you as an actor?

Honestly more than the kind of work it’s the people I work with. I am the most excited when I get to work with the stalwarts of this industry.

How difficult is it for actors like you who have no connections in the industry?

It is hard but I try to be as positive as possible. Also, I keep working on my skill sets to be always ready to grab any opportunity that comes my way.

Upcoming projects?

After this series, there is Dear D, which is supposed to release in March.