After Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, Richa Chadha pursues further training in kathak

Acting in Sanjya Leela Bhansali's film Heeramandi has reignited actor Richa Chadha's passion for Kathak dance form and she has decided to pursue it more seriously now. The actor formally trained in the classical dance form of Kathak as a child but was forced to put it to a halt due to school board exams. But when the chance of being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali came her way, she began to pursue Kathak again for the character she is playing in Heeramandi.

The actress says, “I trained in Kathak as a kid under Pt Abhay Shankar Mishra for ten years as a child. Then life happened and my love for dance got left behind. I was afraid I lost my touch as like any art form, it depends on practice. But it kind of felt like swimming and I think I can float without a lifejacket. I think dance has the potential to make a person more connected, grounded, confident, and definitely happier. Movement is medicine. This year I hope to complete my degree in the dance form, under the aegis of my guru Pt. Rajendra Chaturvedi".



The web series Heeeramandi will be released on Netflix. It is an ambitious project by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Fardeen Khan and Paresh Pahuja among others.