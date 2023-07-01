'My Saturday Sizzle Set': Mahesh Babu shares his workout video for those of us who need some weekend motivation

Celebrities are expected to maintain a healthy lifestyle. They often work hard to achieve their fitness goals and share their journeys on social media to keep track of their progress as well as to encourage their fans to seek fitness as a part of their lifestyles. Taking to Instagram, Telugu filmstar Mahesh Babu shared a video of him in an intense workout session. "My Saturday Sizzle Set!! With my favourite skill mill finisher…" read the caption. The video comes right after his post about Simon Waterson’s 10-week intelligent Fitness Challenge, which according to the actor is "One of the best fitness challenges I've come across!! Really smart".

In the video, Mahesh Babu is seen doing a set of multiple exercises with enthusiasm and extreme vigour. The exercises he performs in the video are listed in the caption, "1-minute landmine press, 1-minute kettlebell swings, 1-minute skill mill run!!" The caption further read, "How many sets can you do???," urging and challenging his followers to give their all when it comes to working out. The post had the hashtag #movementismedicine and tagged along were Dr Minash Gabriel, a renowned physical therapist and Heath Matthews, a well-known sports physiotherapist, who are Mahesh Babu’s trainers.

At 47, Mahesh Babu still has what it takes to achieve his fitness goals. Regularly sharing his fitness journey, the actor has shown significant progress in his training, and his personal trainers are all praises for it. Dr Mnash Gabriel once took to Instagram to share a picture of him and Babu, with the caption, "@uuterlymahesh putting in the work! Stay tuned to see him like never before," Dr Gabriel wrote, expressing how seriously the actor is putting in the work.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu last appeared in the blockbuster action drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata and will next be seen in the much anticipated Guntur Kaaram, which is slated to release on January 13 next year.

