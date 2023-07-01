RJ-turned-actress Pragati Mehra takes a quick vacation to Nainital

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Pragati Mehra is off to Uttarakhand to enjoy the northern mountains. She has been very busy the last few days — busy having too much fun. The actress took a break from the shoot life to recreate adventurer and steered forthright to the north. She has been soaking in the fresh air and giving us final expedition and fashion goals. It doesn’t seem like Mehra wants her breather to end but honestly, do any of us? But it looks like a much-needed break as she has been shooting for her show.

Also read: Chikky Goenka to flaunt six Kolkata designers at Paris Haute Couture Week

Pragati leaves no stone unturned to give a glimpse of her fun-filled lifestyle, may it be trying out new delicacies to travelling to different places and not forgetting the hilarious memes, she has always managed to entertain her fans to the fullest. Sharing her indelible tour to the north, is seen enjoying Nainital with her friends.

The actor was seen dwelling in a hostel for the first few days skipping a luxurious resort stay, travel junkie Pragati Mehra took up the hostel experience, in one picture the Uttaran star is seen taking a boat ride in Naini Lake, while in the other sipping hot tea in the valleys to enjoying the gloomy weather, to posing in the wild, she is indeed oozing out legit wanderlust.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha twin in white as they seek blessings at the Golden Temple

For the unversed Pragati, was previously a part of major hit shows like Uttaran, Sunaina, and Chotti Bahu2. She was recently playing Mahima, in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.