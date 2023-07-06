Actor Ranieeta Dash on her work in Mayaa 

From the sweet Bahamoni to the bold Ayantika, actor Ranieeta Dash has played many characters. As Mayaa hits the screens, Indulge gets candid with her on playing a negative character, challenging roles, jump to movies, and more.

Tell us about your character.

Ayantika is one of the witches. I play a negative character for the first time. Mayaa is about woman empowerment and how one is fighting to keep their identity alive.

Any challenges you faced while playing a negative character?

No, because before shooting I am always prepared and confident with the script and the character. Whether it’s a negative or a positive character, as an actor it’s very important for me to step into the shoes of the character.

You have worked with Raajhorshee De before. How was the experience?

In Abar Kanchanjungha (2022) my character was in love with her uncle. I wasn’t sure how the audience would accept it, but I wanted to portray pure love. I was present in Nandan during the screening and many viewers were like, we are in a similar situation. I realized I achieved what I had planned. In Mayaa my character is bold and negative. I am eagerly waiting to know how the audience perceives it.

Which character did you like more?

The role opposite Saswata [Chatterjee] da in Abar Kanchanjungha was challenging and special. But the team says I was better in Mayaa. So I’m hoping for the best.

You started working in television and then movies. How different is the struggle for both mediums?

You need a different dedication to play the same character every day in a mega serial because there’s not much to improvise. In films, one has to wait for a long time for a good film. But you are regularly maintaining yourself and hoping for the best. Both have their own struggles, it’s just who chooses which path.

You became an icon with Baha saris. How did that feel?

Baha sari is a milestone that I am very proud of but now look forward to exploring myself regularly and playing interesting characters.

Your summer fashion statement

One-pieces

Your future projects

I have two films as lead and my production work is on.