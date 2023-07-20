Drishyam 2 actress Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth blessed with a baby boy 

Good news alert! Drishyam 2 actress Ishita Dutta and her husband Vatsal Sheth welcomed a baby boy. Extremely happy about it, the couple shared the joy with their fans through an adorable post on Instagram today.

Vatsal posted a cute picture featuring himself along with Ishita and their little one. For the caption, he added, “Us,” with a heart emoji. “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes,” he added. Their fans and well-wishers flooded the comment section with good wishes and blessings. For the unversed, the couple has been married since November 28, 2017. Ishita announced pregnancy in the month of March, this year.

Ishita Dutta with Vatsal Sheth and their baby boy (Image source: Instagram)

Ishita has been blessing our feeds with glimpses of her maternity photoshoots. Earlier this month, she dropped a carousel post showcasing pictures of herself wearing stylish black and white attire. “Picture perfect,” she added in the caption.

Ishita Dutta (Image source: Instagram)

Before this, Ishita also gave us a sneak peek into her baby shower ceremony through a number of posts. You can spot the couple looking happy and eagerly waiting for their baby in these snaps. The snapshots also feature other members of their family. “Love, laughter, gratitude, happiness, blessings.., This day was everything we could have asked for...Thank you for all your wishes and love. Some moments from the ceremony here,” wrote Ishita.

Ishita Dutta's baby shower ceremony (Image source: Instagram)

Do you remember how Ishita and Vatsal announced the big news? The announcement came out in the form of a cute post. The sun-kissed silhouette shots say it all. Ishita added, “Baby on board.”

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth (Image source: Instagram)

On the work front, Ishita was last seen in Drishyam 2 alongside Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran. Vatsal Sheth made an appearance in Adipurush.