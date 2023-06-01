Alia Bhatt's grandfather passes away; Dia Mirza, Karan Johar offer condolences 

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and mourned the unfortunate passing away of her grandfather, Narendranath Razdan, aged 93. The actress shared a video of her grandpa from his last birthday wherein we also see her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor in the backdrop.

Her full post reads, "My grandpa. My hero. Played golf till 93. Worked till 93. Made the best omelette

Told the best stories. Played the violin. Played with his great-granddaughter. Loved his cricket. Loved his sketching. Loved his family & till the very last moment.. loved his life! My heart is full of sorrow but also full of joy .. because all my grandpa did is give us joy & for that I feel blessed and grateful to have been brought up by all the light he had to give! Until we meet again."

In the comment section, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Dia Mirza and Ayan Mukerji have offered condolences. Karan's comment reads, "Sending you a massive hug" with multiple heart emojis.

As per media reports, Narendranath Razdan was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital due to a lung infection and when his situation worsened, he was shifted to the ICU. Apart from Alia, her mother Soni Razdan also shared a post on Instagram remembering her father.

A part of it read, "Daddy, grandpa, Nindi - our Angel here on earth. We are so thankful to have called you ours. So grateful to have lived a life basking in your incandescent glow. So blessed to have been touched by your kind, loving, gentle and always vibrant soul. You have taken a piece of us with you but we will never be parted with your spirit."