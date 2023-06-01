It's a girl! Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta welcome second child

Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple welcomed their second child on May 31. They first embraced parenthood back in December 2020 when they welcomed their son, Prithvi Akash Ambani.

Dhanraj Nathwani, a close friend of the Ambani children and the son of Parimal Nathwani, a family confidant and Rajya Sabha Member shared the news about Akash and Shloka becoming parents for the second time on social media. He wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Akash and Shloka Ambani on the joyous arrival of their little princess! May this precious blessing bring immense happiness and love to your lives."

Shloka announced her pregnancy in April at the grand inaugural festivities of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Dressed in a voguish halter-neck crop top with an intricately embroidered white lehenga, she was spotted flaunting her baby bump. Celebrity makeup artist Puneet B. Saini posted images on Instagram after dolling up Shloka for the second day of the event.

A week back, Shloka and Akash visited the Siddhivinayak Temple with Mukesh Ambani and their son Prithvi to seek blessings prior to this happy occasion. For the unversed, Akash and Shloka got married in March 2019. Bollywood A-listers like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shilpa Shetty attended the wedding ceremony.

This has been a year of good news for the Ambani family. The youngest son, Anant Ambani recently engaged to Radhika Merchant. They hosted a lavish affair and the industry who’s who were invited to bless the couple.

