India set to host Miss World 2023 with participants from 130 countries

The esteemed Miss World Organization is thrilled to unveil India as the host country for the highly anticipated 71st Miss World 2023 pageant. This momentous decision showcases a deep appreciation for India's profound cultural heritage, its unwavering dedication to embracing diversity and its fervent commitment to empowering women.

India, a realm bursting with vibrant traditions, cultural marvels, and a mesmerizing history, stands as a global force in beauty and fashion. Its captivating landscapes, adorned with iconic landmarks, serve as a testament to the nation's allure and magnificence. Moreover, India's inviting hospitality ensures an enchanting experience for all those partaking in the month-long contest that will announce its winner in November/ December this year.

Beyond the glitz and glamour, the Miss World 2023 pageant in India will extend its noble reach to philanthropic activities, championing charitable causes that touch the lives of people. Contestants will be inspired and encouraged to make a lasting, positive impact within their communities.

On the occasion, Chairperson and CEO, Miss World Organization, Ms Julia Morley expressed, “I am delighted to announce India as the new home of the 71st Miss World Final! I have had a great affection for India from the first moment I visited this incredible country more than 30 years ago! We cannot wait to share your unique and diverse culture, world class attractions and breathtaking locations with the rest of the world. The 71st Miss World 2023 will showcase the achievements of 130 national champions in their one-month journey across ‘Incredible India’.”

Prepare to witness an exceptional spectacle celebrating beauty, diversity and empowerment in the country. Over 130 countries will send their finest representatives to India, where these remarkable contestants will showcase their unique talents, intelligence and compassion. They will engage in talent rounds, sports challenges and philanthropic endeavours to prove themselves as ambassadors of change. Previously, Indian beauties like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Diana Hayde, Manushi Chhillar and Yukta Mukhey have proudly brought the crown home.

