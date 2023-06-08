Popular Doordarshan news anchor Gitanjali Aiyar passes away

One of the earliest English news anchors of the country, Gitanjali Aiyar, passed away. For the uninitiated, she joined Doordarshan in 1971 and worked for over three decades as a national broadcaster.

Taking to Twitter, numerous celebrities dwelled in nostalgia and expressed their grief over her demise. Congress leader Netta D'Souza said, "We fondly remember the days when Gitanjali Aiyar ji graced our TV screens, leaving an indelible mark on our news-watching experiences. Saddened by her untimely demise, my heartfelt condolences to her loved ones. May she find eternal peace."

Gitanjali graduated from Loreto College in Kolkata and even held a degree from National School of Drama in Delhi. She was awarded with the Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award for Outstanding Women in 1989. During her tenure in All India Radio, she garnered popularity for the English song request show A Date With You every Friday.

However, in the latter half of her career, she shifted gears to corporate communications and marketing. There, too, she climbed the ladder high and landed up as the head of major donors at the World Wide Fund, India.

