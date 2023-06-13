Check out what Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan and others wore for ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ star-studded success party   

The cast and crew of the recently released film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles, celebrated the success of the project on Monday with a party. The bash was a star-studded event with celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, and others attending it, dressed in outfits inspired by the movie. Photos and videos of the same were shared on Instagram by a paparazzi page.

For the event, Vicky wore an ensemble consisting of a black sweater and a pair of linen trousers. The hoodie had the title of his movie emblazoned on the front in a yellow tint. He complemented it with a scruffy beard, white trainers, tinted retro sunglasses, greyish-black trousers and a backswept hairstyle.

For the party, Sara also chose a laid-back look. She donned denim pants and a white t-shirt with the name of the movie printed on the front. The light blue trousers had a high-rise waist, a distressed look, and a straight-leg fitting, while the blouse had a round neckline, half-length sleeves, and a relaxed fit.

Tamannaah wore a tiny black dress to the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke party She sported a piece with a round neckline, an eccentric waist cut-out, padded shoulders, silver trim decorations, full sleeves, and a little hem. She finished off the outfit with a high ponytail, hot pink heels, eye-catching glitz, and ear studs.

Kriti made her entrance at the event wearing a breathtaking cobalt blue bodycon dress with a sleeveless halter neckline, a form-hugging shape that highlighted her slim figure, and a tiny hem length. Stilettos, hoop earrings, side-parted open hair, delicate eye shadow, glossy pink lips, and a brilliant rouged foundation completed the look.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a Hindi-language romantic drama film which was directed by Laxman Utekar. The movie was released in theatres on June 2 and was well-received by critics and audiences, becoming the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023.