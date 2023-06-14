Hair, Everwood actor Treat Williams passes away after a motorcycle crash;  Laura Dern, Naomi Watts pay tribute

Hollywood actor Treat Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series Everwood and the movie Hair, passed away on Monday after a motorcycle crash in Vermont, state police said. He was 71. Shortly before 5 pm, a Honda SUV was turning left into a parking lot when it collided with Williams' motorcycle in the town of Dorset, according to a statement from Vermont State Police.

“Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle. He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead,” according to the statement. Treat was wearing a helmet, police said. The SUV's driver received minor injuries and wasn't hospitalised. He had signalled the turn and wasn't immediately detained although the crash investigation continued, police said.

Treat, whose full name was Richard Treat Williams, lived in Manchester Center in southern Vermont, police said. His agent, Barry McPherson, also confirmed the actor's death. “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented,” Barry told media sources. “He was an actor’s actor,” he added. “Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of ... Hollywood since the late 1970s.”

Colleagues and friends praised Williams as kind, generous and creative. “Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous, creative man,” actor Wendell Pierce tweeted. “In a short period of time, he quickly befriended me & his adventurous spirit was infectious. We worked on just 1 film together but occasionally connected over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. RIP.”

Actress Laura Dern who starred with the actor in the 1985 film, Smooth Talk, took to Instagram to share her condolences. The actress posted an image of her and Treat from the film and wrote, “Brilliant Treat. You loved art and acting and living and loving your incredible family immeasurably. Thank you for all the characters and profound creative inspiration you gave us all. From the depths of hard-hitting film to the most extraordinary musical theatre experiences. And thank you for the gift of an honest, consistent, inspired and continual friendship along our paths in this life.”

Justine Williams, a writer, director and producer, tweeted that Williams was “the best.” Actor James Woods said, “I really loved him and am devastated that he's gone.”

Actress Naomi Watts also paid an emotional tribute to the late artiste on Instagram, writing, “I'm so heartbroken by the news of Treat. He was a true gentleman who always spoke so lovingly of his family. I had the great privilege of sharing many scenes with him recently shooting Feud. His work is extraordinary. Not only did I get to discover what a remarkable professional he was, but I made a friend and saw what a devoted husband, and father he was...We danced, laughed, and cried, and I will always hold dear the story of our Bill and Babe.”

The Connecticut-born Treat made his film debut in 1975 as a police officer in the movie Deadly Hero and went on to appear in more than 120 TV and film roles, including the movies The Eagle Has Landed, Prince of the City and Once Upon a Time in America.

He was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his role as hippie leader George Berger in the 1979 movie version of the hit musical Hair. He appeared in dozens of television shows but was perhaps best known for his starring role from 2002 to 2006 in Everwood as Dr Andrew Brown, a widowed brain surgeon from Manhattan who moves with his two children to the Colorado mountain town of that name. Treat also had a recurring role as Lenny Ross on the TV show Blue Bloods.

