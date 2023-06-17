P!nk enjoys Naan and Chicken curry at an Indian Restaurant in the UK

American Singer-songwriter P!nk was seen enjoying an Indian meal of chicken curry and naan at Asha’s, a popular Indian restaurant, in Birmingham, UK. The singer was there for her Summer Carnival Tour and made a point to visit the restaurant.

According to reports, P!nk tasted samosas and mushroom kurkure for appetizers, and for the main course sampled the Chettinad Chicken and Chicken Dhaba curry with some naan. She loved the meal, and mentioned it during her concert, exclaiming to her fans: "I had the best Indian food of my life last night."



Asha’s Twitter handle retweeted an article about P!nk talking about her lovely experience at the restaurant captioning it with: "When the stars come to #Birmingham... They head to Asha's. It was a pleasure to welcome Pink ahead of her sell-out show this evening at Villa Park," Hollywood star Tom Cruise also visited the restaurant for a taste of Indian cuisine in 2021.

The Indian restaurant also created a new cocktail to pay tribute to the Singer."In honour of P!NK's visit, our expert mixologists created a new Gin-based cocktail, but it's yet to be named," they said,