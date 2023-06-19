‘Rataan Lambiyan’ singer Asees Kaur ties knot to music composer Goldie Sohel; shares first pictures on Instagram 

Bollywood playback singer Asees Kaur got married to long-time beau and music composer Goldie Sohel on June 17 in an intimate ceremony. The couple had known each other for nearly seven years and got married in a Gurudwara. They adhered to traditional Sikh customs and rituals and tied the knot in an Anand Karaj ceremony.

The newlywed couple has now shared their first pictures on Instagram as husband and wife. For their special day, the bride donned a pink salwar suit, while the groom opted for a white sherwani and a pink turban. Sharing the photos, the couple wrote, 'Waheguru Tera Shukar Hai.'

Fans and members of the music industry extended their best wishes as soon as the duo dropped the pictures. “Heartiest congratulations," rapper Badshah commented. "Omg congratulationssssaseeeeees and goldie!!! Yeh jodiblockbusterrrrrhai," actor Sonakshi Sinha commented.=

On this new chapter of her life, the singer earlier said, "Life has come to a beautiful full circle for me this year. Who knew that studio sessions around a heartbreak song would eventually lead to one of the most beautiful love stories of my life. The entire credit for the planning and preparation of our wedding goes to my sister Deedar since Goldie and I have been very occupied with our professional commitments. Post the wedding we will be travelling to Amritsar to pay our respects at the Golden Temple."

The singer will be attending her music show in London next month. She added, “Not only is this my debut show at a massive arena in the UK but it's also my first live show after my marriage which makes it even more special for me. I'll be debuting my Sufi set and also paying homage to Sidhu Moosewala. Exciting times ahead."

Asees, known for singing the superhit romantic track Raatan Lambiyaan from the movie Shershaah, announced her engagement to Sohel in January this year. They have worked together on songs Mann Kesar Kesar, I Don’t Give A, Akhiyaan Na Akhiyaan and Kisi Aur Naal, among others.