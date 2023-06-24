'I want to play a sports coach in a movie,' says versatile actor Charles Vinoth

Actor Charles Vinoth is known for his versatile performances in films such as Madras, Kabali, Kolamavu Kokila, among many others and for his stage performances. He is also trained in therukoothu and is among the most apt persons to helm an acting workshop that is being held in the city over this weekend.

We had a freewheeling conversation with him about the roles he has chosen in movies, his experience working with Rajinikanth and about life. Here are the excerpts:

Q: How can one teach acting to a person?

A: You can’t. It comes with practice and one can only be guided. The directors in the industry guide you based on the talents you possess and an actor should meet their vision.

Q: What would you consider difficult, stage acting or acting on screen?

A: Both are different mediums and demand versatile inputs from us. Both come with challenges and it depends upon how you approach it and handle the situation at hand.

Q: What is one role that you took up happily, but was also very difficult to do?

A: My role in Kolamavu Kokila was an unexpected one. I did not expect it to come out that well, but it did.

Q: Are there any roles you think you could've avoided?

A: There are a few, but I will refrain from naming any.

Q: Tell us about a role you would like to portray.

A: I would like to act as a sports coach. It could be for football or cricket, since I know the nuances of the games. Hockey is a game I like very much too.

Q: Can you explain to us your experience acting with Rajinikanth?

A: I had a good experience working with him. He is a fantastic actor and is a big star. He keeps himself up to date, for he knows that is part of his work. He also works with much younger and new directors. Those who do not move with the times perish in this field.

The 50-year-old actor says he loves football

Q: Do you think Tamil cinema has moved back into the hands of directors from the clutches of stars, at present?

A: I do not think so. Films are about business and stardom is essential for that. There will be films that move from that grandeur setup, but stardom is essential.

Q: About controversies surrounding movies…

A: Who hasn’t faced controversies? Has M K Thyagaraja Bhagavathar not faced controversies? Even P U Chinnappa and Savitri were riddled with controversies.

Q: Can you state to us what projects you are working on?

A: I play a lead role in an independent film titled ‘The Prediction’, which I hope will head for many film festivals. Also, I have acted in four to five movies that are awaiting release, including one movie with Arulnithi which hasn’t got a title yet.

Q: As a person, who is Charles Vinoth?

A: I guess you need to spend time with me to know the real me. I was an athlete in school and I love playing football. I read, listen to music and at times I even stare at the blank wall in my room. I also like sleeping.

Q: Are you fashion conscious?

A: Not really, but I like to wear good costumes. I do not have a preference for a particular brand though.

Q: What do you think life is?

A: Beautiful.

Q: Finally if there is one advice you would like to offer to youngsters, what would it be?

A: Don't expect too much in life. Keep progressing and you will get what you want. Be happy even if you don't, savour the experience and keep going. A rolling stone gathers no moss. Learn life skills apart from excelling in academics and, importantly, be confident in what you do.

Rapid fire questions – Q: What is your favourite beverage? Coffee or tea? A: I don't like either, my choice is a pint of beer. Q: Do you prefer running or cycling? A: Running. Q: Would you rather travel by car or train? A: Train. Q: Do you prefer a sunny day or a rainy day? A: Sunny day. Q: Would you like to live in Chennai or any other city? A: Chennai, always.

INR 4,000. On till June 25. 9 am to 4 pm. At Idam, Kodambakkam.