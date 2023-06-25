Egyptian president confers PM Modi with the ‘Order of the Nile’ award, the country’s highest state honour

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in Egypt for a two-day trip aimed to strengthen ties between the two countries. Honouring the Prime Minster, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi conferred the politician with the Order of the Nile award which is Egypt’s highest state honour. This is the first bilateral visit for any Indian PM to the nation in 26 years.

According to reports, the two leaders talked about methods to advance commerce, investments, energy relations, and people-to-people connections while also strengthening the strategic cooperation between the two nations. PM Modi was met by El-Sisi at the Presidential Palace, where they had a private meeting.

Modi also paid a visit to Cairo's famed 11th-century Al-Hakim Mosque on Sunday, which had been repaired with the aid of the Dawoodi Bohra community in India. At Cairo's Heliopolis War Cemetery, he later paid respect to Indian soldiers who had fought in Egypt and Palestine during World War I.

PM Modi has received numerous honours over the previous nine years, including the Order of the Druk Gyalp, the highest civilian medal in Bhutan, the Companion of the Order of Logohu, the Ebakl Award from the Republic of Palau, and the Companion of the Order of Fiji.

Additionally, he has received awards from the US government's Legion of Merit, Bahrain's King Hamad Order of the Renaissance, the Maldives' Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin, and Russia's Order of St. Andrew honour, which is its highest civilian accolade, among other honours.

Modi met with his Egyptian colleague Mostafa Madbouly before his first official state visit to Egypt. Madbouly was one of seven Egyptian Cabinet ministers present for the meeting with the Indian PM. The India Unit, a group of high-level ministers assembled by President El-Sisi in March to further strengthen relations with India, was the subject of this official engagement.