Raj and Subhashree to be parents again

Bengali director and actor couple Raj Chakraborty and Subhashree Ganguly are expecting a second child. The couple took to social media to share the happy news by posting a picture of their three-year-old son Yuvaan wearing a tee that said “Big Brother”.

On Tuesday, the celebrity couple posted the picture and captioned it as “Yuvaan is promoted to ‘BIG BROTHER’”. In no time the congratulatory messages flooded in. While Mouni Roy commented, “Heartiest congratulations my darling girl. Can’t wait for a play date with the lil one & youvan”, Srabanti commented, “Congratulations sweetheart so happy.” From June Maliah to Vikram Chatterjee, Devlina Kumar, Falaque Roy, Saurav Das to Koushani, all faces from the tinsel town, as well as their fans, shared love and blessings on their posts.

Raj and Subhashree

The couple got married in 2018 in a grand celebration and welcomed their first born Yuvaan in 2020. On the work front, while Raj is getting ready for his first web series, Subhashree is filming for Dance Bangla Dance 12, along with her films.