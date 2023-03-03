Crackdown actor Mudasir Bhat opens up on how his character Kabir will shape up in season 2

Model, cricketer and actor Mudasir Bhat who has been a part MTV's celebrity Box Cricket League, film The Perfect Girl and is best known for essaying a raw agent in Voot's Crackdown by Apoorva Lakhia, opens up on how his character will shape up in season 2.

Giving insights about his character in season 2 he says, "I play Kabir, a raw agent who is a chilled out cop with a great sense of humour. My character has been carried forward from part 1 itself. You will get to see more layer and humour in this season in Kabir."

Speaking about how he prepped for the role he shares, "There was a lot of training, we even took MMA and gun firing classes. We worked with the industry’s finest action directors namely, Javed Khan (season 1) and Ali Abbas Mughal (season 2) . We had tough action scenes where we were tied to harnesses and made to do a great deal of action in the air which was quite challenging. It was a very overwhelming experience and I learnt a lot from it as well."

Describing his working experience with director Apoorva Lakhia he shares, "It was great as always. He is like a brother and a mentor to me. Working with him always gives me so much to learn and grow. We mostly meet on the cricket fields when we aren’t shooting. His action directing skills are excellent and working with a professional like him does feel great!"

Talking about his working experience with his co actors he adds, "The team was mostly the same. And since I worked with them in season 1 the rapport was really good as we share a great bond. All the actors are really talented and skilled in their field. The one person who I worked with in the show for the first time was Freddy Daruwala. He's really good and it wasn’t awkward or difficult to build a rapport because we have walked the ramp together before. He was very warm and giving."

Lastly, concluding giving insights about season 2 he reveals, "Season 2 is packed with more action and even more drama! We can't wait to make you jump off your seats (pun intended). This season has amazing locations - and we even shot in my hometown Kashmir so that was a very good feeling for me. This season has more thrill and excitement! You have to watch it to know what I’m talking about."