Deepika Padukone set to present award at Oscars 2023

Actress Deepika Padukone has been chosen to present an award at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards ceremony. As a result of India's nominations in the Original Song, Documentary Feature, and Documentary Short categories this year, the annual awards ceremony will mark a momentous year for Indian cinema. The actress shared the news with her followers on social media.

A star-studded lineup of presenters will include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Janelle Monae, Jenifer Connelly, Melissa McCarthy, Michael B. Jordan, Riz Ahmed, Samuel L. Jackson, Zoe Saldana, in addition to the actress. On March 12, the ceremony will take place at the Dolly Theatre in Los Angeles.

​The iconic number from SS Rajamouli's film RRR, Naatu Naatu, is the front-runner in the Original Song category this year, giving India a significant representation at the Oscars. Additionally, the film Elephant Whisperers is vying for the Documentary Short prize while All That Breathes, directed by Shaunak Sen, is up for the Documentary Feature honour.

Previously, Deepika represented India on the jury for the 75th anniversary of the Cannes Film Festival in 2022. Prior to the final game between France and Argentina on December 18 last year, she officially unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy at Lusail Stadium.

The actress is presently enjoying the success of Pathaan, her most recent film, in which she co-stars with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. A sci-fi film starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, provisionally named Project K, is a project that Deepika is currently filming.

