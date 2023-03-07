Actor Mohit Anand to play a Delhi guy in Aditya Roy Kapur's Gumraah

Actor Mohit Anand who was last seen in Panipat as Sanjay Dutt's son next will be seen in the criminal thriller titled Gumraah starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur, helmed by director Vardhan Ketkar.

Briefly describing his role he tells us, "I play Prithvi, he is a confidant to Aditya’s character Arjun. This guy is like a typical Delhi ka launda who is brash moofat as we know, someone who doesn’t hesitate in stating harsh facts to Aditya’s character. Slick back hair and a strong beard line he is a yaaron ka yaar in all senses. My personality is completely opposite in real life. I am a shy introverted person, more of a nice guy you see.

"Prithvi is the buddy we all need and he is with Arjun in everything from office projects to sneaking him out for his girlfriend and even to take care of goons who seem to bother. The camaraderie between both is very brother-like and it came out in real life as well. Aditya Roy Kapur is quite the friend as we all know," he added.

On discussing with Mohit how he got into the character he adds, "I have auditioned for the typical bad boy brat most of the time, so I’m quite used to auditioning for these type of parts, I can easily look that way. But yes VK our director was a boon to have, a shoutout to him, he made me shoot with Aditya on day one and broke the ice so well that I could go ahead comfortably, he also gave me a narration which made me understand what the graph of Prithvi is and how I should aim to play him on screen. Aditya made me comfortable as well."

The actor also reveals that he underwent a physical transformation and lost 42 kilos to get into films. He said, "It was quite a task, the most difficult part was to figure out how to start. Honestly it would not be possible without my father, he helped me run one day and I could only run 1/4 th of what he could at the time. But there was no stopping, I tried all the things possible to lose weight like right from the correct diet to no drinking and smoking because of the passion to face the camera. The journey is still on and still need to get the ideal physique, its never over!" My brother Jai Anand is also a celebrity fitness trainer with the Tribe and helps me from time to time currently.

Anand had been working with director Ashutosh Gowariker for the last 5 years. Talking about how Gowariker supported his journey he tells, "The journey is on and I don’t plan to part ways from him ever, he is the best mentor and a dream for any budding actor to have as an influence. Infact he gave me my first break in Panipat, where I assisted him but also played the role of Taimur Shah Abdali. He made me play the son of one of the most iconic heroes the legend we all know, Sanjay Dutt. He imbibed things in me only a man with his magnanimity and stature can."