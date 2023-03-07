Vidya Balan turns Dabboo Ratnani's muse, sets the internet ablaze with sultry new click

Vidya Balan, who is otherwise spotted in sartorial silk sarees or traditional ensembles with a contemporary twist, today took over the internet with her viral photo. Celebrity photographer, Dabboo Ratnani shared a photo of Vidya, sitting on a chair holding nothing but a newspaper and a coffee mug.

Wearing black sunglasses with black leather heels, we see Vidya pose sultrily and the click instantly takes us back to The Dirty Picture days. Dabboo had earlier shot something similar with actress Kiara Advani. In the shoot, Kiara was seen covering herself with a large leaf.

While Vidya’s photo received applause, Kiara was trolled brutally at that time. It is still unclear whether this photo is from one of Dabboo’s latest calendar shoots. Take a look at it here:

On the work front, Vidya was last seen in Jalsa with Shefali Shah. She essayed the role of Maya Menon, an influential TV journalist. The thriller show received a positive review and Vidya’s and Shefali’s performance was also appreciated by critics and audience alike.

Next up, Vidya has Neeyat in the pipeline. Produced by Amazon Prime Video and Abundantia Entertainment, the film also stars Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Mita Vasishth, and Danesh Razvi.

As the film went on the floor, Vidya on Instagram wrote, “Excited to begin shooting one of the most engaging scripts I have read in the recent times, with some of my favourite people - @directormenon & @ivikramix