Actor Dibyendu Bhattachaya opens up about Poacher travelling to Sundance Film Festival and why recognition is important

Dibyendu Bhattacharya has carved quite the niche for himself when it comes to intense and off-beat roles. Known for his outstanding performances in films like Maqbool, Black Friday, Dev D as well as Dhanbad Blues, Criminal Justice and Mirzapur Season 2, Dibyendu talks about his latest ventures like Poacher that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in USA, upcoming projects such as Chakda ‘Xpress and why recognition is important for an actor.

What do you keep in your mind while choosing scripts?

I am straight-out yes man and you will hardly ever see me say no to a script until and unless there are some unavoidable technical issues.

Which among theatre, films and web series do you find more gratifying?

None of the platforms can be compared as each come with their own set of audience. Simultaneously, it is undeniable that every form of acting was born on the stage. I take pride in being nurtured on stage and having my roots there. I am not a film student primarily, since I have trained at the National School of Drama. However, I believe OTT platforms have brought in a revolution in the entertainment industry and it helps content reach out to nooks and corners of the world as soon as it is released.

What do you think about stereotyping on OTT platforms?

Unfortunately, OTT platforms too have slowly started stereotyping actors who came in with their natural novelty. It is more so because data has taken over OTT platforms as well, and according to data these stereotypes are the ones that are clicking with the audience. When an actor is successful in a particular role, there are multiple other scripts written with them portraying a similar role in it. Naturally, it is not always possible for an actor to bring out starkly different shades in each of them.

Your film Poacher recently travelled to the Sundance Film Festival. Your thoughts on it?

It is a splendid and hopeful occurrence for Poacher since it is a very different sort of a film involving a serious filmmaking approach. It is a much needed break from the hackneyed customary filmmaking process. I believe a as much as entertainers are required in the industry, these types of thought provoking, sensitive stories too should find their ground parallel. I hope Poacher will see the light of the day very soon, especially after its debut at Sundance.

How important are awards and recognitions for an actor?

I strongly believe that appreciation leads an actor forward and money is only ma byproduct. I remember being bestowed the best actor award by IPTA back in 1993 as a part of their Golden Jubilee celebration, which further pushed me to believe I am meant for the stage. It helped me pursue my dreams further. However, I no longer am aware of how nominations and winner selection processes work. I believe if I stay put, and keep working with as much dedication as I am, I will be recognised again someday soon in this lifetime.

Take us through your role in Chakda ‘Xpress?

I comprise the role of a coach in Chakda ‘Xpress, and the filming experience took me back in time to my Kolkata days as a sportsperson. It reminded me of my younger days.