Former WWE wrestler The Great Khali talks about his food habits, experience working with Suniel Shetty and more

Dalip Singh Rana, better known by his stage name, The Great Khali, was a force to reckon with during his tenure with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). During that time, he also became the first Indian-born WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

With a height of 7 feet and 1 inch and with a weight of 157kgs, something that has intrigued everyone is his daily diet. Khali, who is currently working on a campaign with Licious, lets us in on his daily diet, his experience working with Suniel Shetty on India's first MMA reality show titled Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt, and lots more.

You were the first India-born WWE World Heavyweight Champion which means that nutrition and fitness become your key priority. What kind of diet do you follow?

Nutrition and fitness have always been my key priority. My diet always consists of chicken, eggs, rice, dal, and therefore a good balance of carbohydrates, fats, proteins, and fibre. I also eat lots of seasonal fruits like apples and pears. High-quality chicken and eggs are very important for my daily diet. Even though I have chicken every day, I never have to be concerned about getting the best quality meat delivered to my doorstep.

I would also suggest this to other aspiring wrestlers as well. Nowadays we see people's health worsening as a result of these bad eating habits, so we should be aware of what we eat to avoid this.

During your wrestling days in the US, did you miss ghar ka khana? What did you miss the most?

I missed the simple dal, chawal, and sabzi and which I am very fond of. It is a huge part of my daily diet and I wasn’t always able to get that in the US. Also, the kind of meat recipes and dishes they have there are very different and I always craved something meaty with Indian flavours.

The Great Khali

Can you take us through your daily routine and the diet that you follow?

I am quite flexible in my diet, especially when on tour. However, fixed items in my diet are - eggs, fish, soup and rice. My daily routine is always changing according to the project I have at hand at that time but I keep my workouts in the morning a constant.

We have heard about your love for buffets. What dishes would you like included in your ideal buffet?

My ideal buffet would include lots of chicken. I love chicken prepared in different ways, especially a good tandoori chicken is my favourite. For home, I usually get the Tandoori Chicken, which is the smokiest, juiciest, and spiciest recipe and the easiest to make. It’s simply the best!

What are some of your meaty favourites?

I am very fond of Tiger Prawns and Chicken Tangri.

What do you enjoy working on more - movies or ad campaigns?

I don’t have a preference at all. Apart from my love of wrestling, I also love acting and being in front of the camera. It can be any shoot, it's just that I should believe in what I am saying and doing for the script and you will see me have a great time on the set.

Do you also enjoy cooking? What do you enjoy cooking the most?

I love to cook! Especially for my daughter Avleen. I love to explore and experiment with recipes that my daughter will love. I have been cooking for a long time and I can make a mean and meaty classic chicken gravy!

The Great Khali

How was your experience of working with Licious again?

I completely enjoy working with Licious, as much as I love their products. I look forward to associating with them again and co-create more value.

You are now working with Suniel Shetty on India’s first MMA reality show. How was that experience?

It was a great experience to work with the legend Suniel Shetty. He was fabulous to work with! The entire crew was a lot of fun and very energetic. I had a lovely time.

As a wrestler, what would you suggest other upcoming wrestlers do/ not do?

Stay committed to your training, work hard, and never give up! Wrestling requires a lot of discipline and dedication and it will require all your focus and stamina. It’s important therefore to set realistic goals for oneself and work to improve our techniques every day. Most importantly stay positive, stay motivated, and have fun!

What do you think is the future of wrestling in India?

The future of wrestling in India is very promising, we have hundreds of youngsters who aspire to be a wrestler in India and take the sport in India to new heights and we have all the capabilities to do so.

