Actor Yogesh Bhardwaj  plays a private detective in 'Chhipkali'

Actor Yogesh Bhardwaj, also known as Yogesh Kumar, who was last seen in the movie Lost, is all set to play a private detective in the psycho-thriller film Chhipkali, starring Yashpal Sharma. It is based on the book 'Chhayajapon' written by Vinod Ghosal.

The actor shared how he tried breaking stereotypes and portraying a detective in a distinct way. "So far, I have played regular characters but this one in Chhipkali is very flamboyant. This is the first time I am playing a parallel lead which such a great actor like Yashpal Sharma. My character is quite different from how most of the detectives are shown in films or shows,” Yogesh shares, adding, “When you essay a lead role, you have to be responsible as other characters circulate around you. Playing a parallel lead was a new responsibility for me as you have another lead actor as well with whom you have to match. Also, sharing the screen space with Yashpal Sharma who is known for his versatile roles was a little intimidating as well as a learning experience. So, I would say it was more of a challenge to prepare myself mentally for this.”

Yogesh Bhardwaj

The experience has been incredible for Yogesh as there was always high energy on the set. “His (Yashpal’s) energy influenced me a lot to give this film my best. Also, after the pack-up, I have seen him preparing for the next day. He had once called me at 3 am to practice for next day's scenes! Honestly, I've never seen such dedication and enthusiasm in many actors,” Yogesh tells us.

Telling us a little about the story, Yogesh says, “The story starts inside one house and ends there, which was a challenge yet unique. The film is sure to keep you hooked as this is a very different psychological thriller.”

