Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya to get felicitated at the prestigious Shailushik Rashbihari Group's Theatre Festival

Dibyendu Bhattacharya is currently basking in the success of the critically-acclaimed and widely loved web show, Rocket Boys 2. The versatile actor has got another reason to celebrate! Dibyendu Bhattacharya is all set to get felicitated at the illustrious Shailushik Rashbihari Group's Theatre Festival for his immense contribution to the Indian entertainment arena.

Dibyendu shares his delight and says, "It's an absolute honour to revisit your alma mater, that too in your hometown. I have performed theatre with the Shailushik Rashbihari Group since its inception. Circling back to the late 80s, I have been one of the initial members of this theatre group. It is a matter of immense pride for me. Back then, we never knew that the group (Shailushik Rashbihari Group) shall go on to redefine art in Kolkata, the way it has."

Sharing about his plans in Kolkata, he further added, "I am around for a few days as I believe it is essential for an artist to revisit his roots from time to time. I plan to meet my loved ones and spend some quality time with them. Apart from this, I am also here for the post-production requirements of one of my Bengali films."

On the work front, Dibyendu currently has his hands full with multiple projects along with the Akshay Kumar-starrer Capsule Gill.