Seerat Kapoor gets candid on playing roles that leave a lasting impression

Actress Seerat Kapoor has time and again impressed fans with her work, from starring in several South films to making her big Bollywood debut with Maarrich, the actress has established herself as one of the industry's most beloved actors.

Whether it's Run Raja Run, Raju Gari Gadhi 2, Okkashanam, Krishna and his Leela, Columbus, Touch Chesi Chudu, Tiger or her recent release, Maarrich, she has wowed the audience with her natural performance.

She wasn’t a mere eye candy in these films but played characters who were the soul of the project. And now, the actress gets candid on essaying roles that leave a lasting impression.

She says an actor should at the least try and attempt to break stereotypes and choose roles that put them out of their comfort zones. “How else would you grow?” She questions. “You'll only do things that come naturally to you, stifling your growth...” The actress further says, "Maarrich was a bold choice for a debut but I wanted to experiment with characters that elevate realism into movies.”

Having worked with a bunch of talented actors like Ravi Teja, the actress talks about her experience working in Touch Chesi Chudu and says, "Divya from Touch Chesi Chudu was completely different from me as a person. She was more naive initially and cheery. When it came to playing Rukhsar in Krishna and His Leela, one would be able to identify with her maturity levels."

Talking about her debut movie Run Raja Run and selecting roles, Seerat likes to play it by the ear, thinking of herself as a viewer before deciding on the part. She isn't concerned about enormous box office numbers beyond a point, but would rather embrace improving her art. She pursues what interests her as an actor.“I follow my artistic impulses. Of course the box-office success is equally important. However my approach begins always with the story and character. I choose a character or a film based solely on how it would engage with the audiences.” The actress also added, "Playing Priya in Run Raja was a first this capitalised on innocence and rawness. My journey has unfolded into a variety of such layers and versatility has always kept me going.”

In terms of her professional career, Seerat Kapoor will soon be playing the female lead in Dil Raju's next production venture, which is yet to be titled.