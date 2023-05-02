Naomi Campbell’s love affair with sari makes its way to Met Gala 2023

One of the Chanel creative director, Karl Lagerfeld’s favourite muses, supermodel Naomi Campbell, made a breathtaking appearance at the Met Gala 2023. For the night dedicated to the German fashion designer, Naomi dug through archival Chanel collections and did not disappoint with her pick.

She styled a sari-inspired ensemble from Chanel Spring/Summer 2021 which featured a silver cut-out bodice and a salmon pink drape. Naomi, who has walked the ramp effortlessly in this Indian drape in the past, further accentuated her look with silver arm cuffs and earrings.

Naomi kept her look minimal and polished with her signature straight hair. For makeup, she picked a dewy finish with nude lipstick, metallic eyeshadow and winged eyeliner.

Naomi made her way to the Indian runway circuit after she walked the ramp for designer Sabyasachi in 2009. On multiple occasions, she has expressed her admiration for the stitchless Indian garment and the country’s fashion influence across global in general.

Coming to Met Gala 2023, the red carpet was rolled out this year on May 01 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Regulars like Rihanna, Jared Leto, Priyanka Copra, Nick Jonas, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lopez and more were papped at the biggest fashion night out.

The theme this year, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, exhibits the work of the iconic designer who died in 2019 after working on brands like Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel.