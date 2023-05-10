Malti Marie is the reason for Priyanka Chopra’s ‘perfect mornings’ 

Priyanka Chopra is currently in New York City with her daughter Malti Marie and the mother-daughter duo have been spending some quality time together, going by some recent images shared by the actor on social media. Priyanka took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday to share an image of Malti sitting on a bed. The snap features the little one donning a blue floral dress along with tiny silver and blue earrings. A view of the city’s skyline through a glass window was also visible in the background.

The actor wrote along with the post, “Perfect mornings...” The image was later shared by a fan account, which received a lot of comments from fans of the artiste. A user said, “Baby girl. Much needed. Love her little outfit.” Another fan commented, “She is definitely a ray of sunshine.” “She’s beautiful,” read a comment.

Malti's trip to New York is being documented by Priyanka through images and videos that she shares on social media. The actor recently posted a video of her daughter laughing as she walked with her in Central Park. She wrote along with the clip, “Love our walks in Central Park.”

Earlier, Priyanka posted images from her shopping outing with the kid. In one of the images, she was seen shopping for plush animals while holding Malti in her arms. Another image also showed Malti playing with a food cart. The actor's caption for the pictures read, “Saturday done right.”

Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti through surrogacy in January 2022. Malti made her first public appearance in January 2023. The one-year-old sat on Priyanka's lap as her father and uncles Kevin and Joe Jonas accepted their star during the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on January 30 in Los Angeles.

