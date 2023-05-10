Shraddha Kapoor beats the Bombay sun with new, short haircut [SEE PICS]

2023 is Shraddha Kapoor's year and no one can tell us otherwise. Still basking in the success of her last film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, the actress has been the talk of the tinsel town not just because of her acting prowess in the film but also the chic ensembles she sported in it. Not just on screen, her impeccable sense of fashion also extends to her outings in real life. While her glamourous avatar at the NMACC created a buzz, her latest post on Instagram has her flaunting a new hairstyle.



This morning, Shraddha posted two images of her in chic, casual attire and sporting a brand-new haircut. She wore her hair short, just above her shoulders. The actress posed for the photos while lounging on the floor holding a coffee mug.

Shraddha sported a pink shirt with a round neckline and quarter sleeves, pairing it up with wide-legged blue jeans. She finished off the look with a pair of chic white trainers and accessorised it with silver hoops. The cool tone colour palette suited her and made for pretty summerwear.



Drawing on her quirky sense of humour, the actress captioned the image with pearls of wisdom, "Dil chota mat karo, baal karo (Don’t make your heart small, instead, make your hair short)."

See the post here:

On the work front, Shraddha is set to work in Stree 2 along with Rajkumar Rao and Aparshakti Khurrana. Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the horror-comedy is slated to release on August 31 next year.



