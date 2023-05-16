Esha Gupta preps up to slay the red carpet on her Festival De Cannes debut

One of the Internet's favourite sensations, Esha Gupta is going to make her debut with gusto at the Festival De Cannes this year. The Bollywood diva continues to shine all over the globe with her style statements and right fashion choice. With her debut at the Cannes film festival, she will mark another milestone of her career.



The fashion monger, who is popular among netizens for flaunting her voguish lifestyle, will reportedly walk the red carpet in a special designation led by Union Minister of state Dr. L Murugan. Miss India International 2007, Esha who also represented India at Miss International pageant, has been chosen to represent India and its diverse culture at the Indian pavilion, accompanied by Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar, Manipuri actor Kangabam Tomba, and Oscar-winning director Guneet Monga.

The 76th Festival De Cannes will commence on Tuesday, May 16 and continue until May 27. Every year, various Indian celebs attend this grand event to represent our country, and this year the stunner, Esha Gupta is going to make us feel proud with another trendsetting avatar of hers.