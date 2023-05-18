Sara Ali Khan dazzles in a stunning yellow sari for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch 

Apart from being a terrific actress, Sara Ali Khan has established herself as a fashionista in Bollywood. Whether it’s her elegant cotton salwar suit sets or quirky and colourful bikini choices, the actress knows how to rock it all with utmost finesse. Recently, she attended the trailer launch of her upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in Mumbai. Not only this but the actress left everyone spellbound in a gorgeous yellow sari from the shelves of ace designer Manish Malhotra. The actress looked like an epitome of grace and beauty in her yellow ethnic drape.

The sari featured a scintillating gold foil border and crisscross detailing. We could also spot a vibrant pink border around her sari. Although the ethnic wear was plain, those borders elevated the look of her sari. She teamed it with a matching sleeveless blouse. Sara accessorised herself with a set of stunning jhumkas and yellow bangles matching with her traditional pick. She accentuated her look with kohl-rimmed eyes, glossy lips and a tiny black bindi. Her braided hairdo suited her well.

Sara Ali Khan attended the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch in this stunning saree Source: Instagram

The actress was styled by Tanya Ghavri. Sara Ali Khan attended the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch in this stunning saree. Raazi actor Vicky Kaushal who will be seen sharing the screen with Sara in the film was also present at the trailer launch.

While Sara opted for an ethnic look, Vicky wore a denim-on-denim look. He looked smart in a denim jacket paired with a white T-shirt and denim jeans. The two played the dhol and arrived in an auto for the trailer launch event to set the mood. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is slated to hit theatres on June 2. Previously, Sara Ali Khan shared another snap wearing a lovely pink sari.

Her sari came with contrasting micro green floral embroidery work. She wore it with a blouse showcasing string details on the sleeves. Sara accessorised with jhumkas and bangles. Her soft makeup and braided hairdo looked amazing. Sara Ali Khan posing for a picture in a pink saree. The actress has often stunned the masses with her ethnic looks. We are looking forward to seeing what she brings next in terms of her ethnic style repertoire.