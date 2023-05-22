Actor Ajith Kumar launches new Motorcycle touring company

Popular actor Ajith Kumar has launched his motorcycle touring company, AK Moto Ride, devoted to outdoor motorcycle adventure for riders on Indian and international roads. The actor made the big announcement through a statement on Tuesday. The statement read, “I have long loved and lived by this quote: ‘Life is a beautiful ride. Embrace the twists, turns, and open roads ahead.’ I am now pleased to share that I will be channelling my passion for motorcycles and the outdoors into a professional endeavour, through a motorcycle touring company, AK Moto Ride. ”

Also read: Ajith Kumar carries bag of woman travelling with toddler, netizens appreciate gesture

He further added, “AK Moto Ride will offer avid riders, adventure enthusiasts, and wanderlust seekers tours that explore not only the scenic landscapes of India but also exotic international roads. With an unwavering commitment to safety and comfort, AK Moto Ride will provide a fleet of meticulously maintained adventure touring superbikes, ensuring reliability and performance throughout the tours. Professional guides well-versed in the intricacies of motorcycle tours and with extensive knowledge of local customs and traditions will offer riders a seamless and immersive experience from start to finish.”

AK Moto Ride offers trips to riders, adventurers, socialites, and travel enthusiasts who are interested to explore not only the picturesque regions of India but also the international routes. The company also provides meticulously maintained adventure touring superbikes that guarantee dependability and performance throughout the tour with an unyielding dedication to safety and comfort.

Also read: Hop, skip and have a holiday at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center

Apart from acting, Ajith is a passionate bike rider. It should be stated that he has decided to travel around the world by bike and has completed the first phase of it. He completed a bike ride across India last year and went bike riding in Nepal and Bhutan last month. He is currently working on the movie Vida Muyarchi directed by Magizh Thirumeni.

