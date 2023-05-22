BTS’ V to attend Cannes Film Festival 2023 as a representative for Celine

As V posted photos of his arrival in Cannes, his fandom took to social media to express their delight at the news

V, aka Kim Taehyung of the boyband BTS (Bangtan Boys), will be attending the Cannes Film Festival on May 22. The South Korean mega-singer group, presumably the world's biggest boy band, is set to walk the famous red carpet for the French luxury ready-to-wear company Celine. Taehyung took to Instagram to inform his millions of admirers, known as the "Army”, about the news, posting an invitation card from Celine and the first photos of himself from the French Riviera.

V took to Instagram Stories on Monday (IST) to share a couple of photographs with Army. The first two images had a greeting card from Celine Paris that read, "Welcome to Cannes! We hope to see you there. Peter Utz, best wishes."

In the second photo, V was seen with Peter Utz, who is the Celine Head Director of Couture and Events, dressed in a leopard-print button-up shirt and black trousers. The singer also shared another picture, in which he was seen posing for a mirror selfie with photographer Hong Janghyun, clothed in a beige trench coat, a patterned scarf, and light-blue loose denim trousers.

As V posted photos of his arrival in Cannes, his fandom took to social media to express their delight at the news. Several fans also uploaded videos of the artist arriving in France. As one fan put it, "Kim Taehyung has confirmed his attendance in Cannes. Hello, V." "KIM TAEHYUNG is coming to #Cannes2023," said another. "The Celine Global Ambassador Kim Taehyung," followed by heart eye emoji, one person said.

Meanwhile, V was seen wearing Celine from head to toe for his airport appearance. He was dressed fashionably in a Dorian trench coat and Wesley Jeans and accessorised it with a Voyage bag in a bespoke 'Taheyung' pattern, a Triomphe baseball cap, and white lace-up front trainers. The leopard shirt is also from Celine, from the brand's Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

