Indian Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah gets engaged

Renowned Indian film director Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, recently got engaged. The popular filmmaker, who is known for his exceptional work in Gangs of Wasseypur, Gulaal, Dev.D, Ugly, and many others, shared his excitement on his Instagram stories, as Aaliyah announced the engagement to her longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire.

Aaliyah took to social media on May 20 to share the news, she posted pictures of her along with her partner on Instagram. She captioned the post, "Sooo this happened. To my best friend, my partner, my soulmate, and now my fiancé. You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real and unconditional love feels like. Saying yes to you was the easiest thing I've ever done, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever and always, fiancé (still can't believe I get to call you that AAHHHH)."

Aaliyah posted images taken in Bali, Indonesia. In the first picture, Aaliyah was seen flashing her engagement ring, and in the second, she was seen sharing a tender kiss with Shane. Anurag shared those pictures in his story. Along with the pictures, he wrote “Congratulations @aaliyahkashyap and @shanegregoire. She is all grown up. So much so that she is now engaged”.

Anurag is currently attending the Cannes film festival for his film Kennedy, which is set for the midnight screening segment at the celebrated event. Kennedy is a police thriller film that follows an insomniac ex-cop, who was long thought to be dead but is still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption. The film stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in the lead roles.

