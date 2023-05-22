Parineeti realised Raghav was 'the one' over 'one breakfast together' [SEE PICS]

Actress Parineeti Chopra spoke about the time she realised her fiance and AAP leader Raghav Chadha was "the one" for her. The actress took to Instagram, sharing a slew of pictures from her engagement, which also features her sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas and other family memebers.

Parineeti captioned the post, "One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream -- a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined."

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in New Delhi at the Kapurthala house on May 13.

On the acting front, Parineeti will be seen sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh in the Imtiaz Ali directorial Chamkila. The film is said to be inspired by Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.



Also read: Indian Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah gets engaged