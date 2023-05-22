Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie and dog go viral [SEE PICS]

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, has become a social media sensation already. The power couple resides in Los Angeles with their daughter and three dogs: Gino, Diana and Panda. The dogs themselves have Instagram handles. On Sunday, a new picture of Malti Marie and Gino emerged on the latter's account and has gone viral.

Malti Marie is quite fond of Gino and Diana. Gino, the German Shepherd, goes by Gino Chopra Jonas on Instagram. In a cute picture, Gino is approaching the little one with a stick in his mouth. It appears he is trying to ask her to play fetch. While Malti Marie's face was not completely visible, it was clear that she was happy to see him. The humorous caption underneath read, "Don’t think she understands fetch."

This picture took fans by storm. The comments section quickly filled up with red hearts and love-struck emoticons. A fan wrote, “She'll get there someday Gino.” Another wrote, “Too cute Big bro Gino wants to play with lil sis MM.” One comment read, “Awww protect her well Gino.”

Priyanka and Nick are currently in London with their little one. The actress was recently seen in Love Again with Sam Heughan, but it failed to meet expectations at the box office. The actress is now working on her next project, Heads of State, which also stars Idris Elba and John Cena. She is currently winning praise for her performance in Citadel.

Priyanka recently also made two trips to India. The first was for the inauguration of the Nita Ambani Cultural Centre. The second one was a solo trip to attend the engagement ceremony of her cousin Parineeti Chopra in Delhi. The actress will appear in the Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Also read: Parineeti realised Raghav was 'the one' over 'one breakfast together' [SEE PICS]