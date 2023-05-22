Vignesh Shivan poses with ‘Spider-Man’ Tobey Maguire at Cannes Film Festival 2023; shares snaps with Anurag Kashyap  

Vignesh is currently working on his next untitled Tamil project with Pradeep Ranganathan

Tamil Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan who is currently in France for the Cannes Film Festival 2023, took to his Instagram on Sunday to share a selfie with Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire. The filmmaker also shared a snap of him posing with Bollywood film director Anurag Kashyap.

In the snap with Tobey, both Vignesh and the actor were seen donning black blazers and white shirts. Tobey also sported a bowtie. The filmmaker captioned the post, “With your friendly neighbourhood #SpiderMan (heart eyes, red heart and smiling face with smiling eyes emojis) at the world premiere of #killersoftheflowermoon @festivaldecannes @mdf_cannes #cannes.”

Many users reacted to the picture in the comments. A user wrote, “Now you are a legend bro. You managed to take a selfie with him.” Another fan commented, “Every 90’s kids dream, to have a selfie with our childhood heroes.”

Anurag took to his Instagram handle to share some snaps featuring Vignesh and Pradeep Ranganathan from the ongoing film festival. He captioned the post, “Somehow we always meet here .. @wikkiofficial and me .. and this time joined by the wonder kid @pradeep_ranganathan on his first trip to the @festivaldecannes. Watching, talking and eating cinema.”

In the pictures, Anurag was dressed in a printed black hoodie and maroon trousers while Vignesh was dressed casually in a T-shirt, charcoal denim jacket and matching trousers. Pradeep donned a black shirt and beige slacks. In another photo, Vignesh and Anurag smiled and pointed at each other.

Vignesh shared the pictures in his Instagram stories saying, “With the genius! (star eyes, heart eyes and angel face emojis)" Vignesh, sharing the picture of the trio together, wrote, "Two of my fav directors! And a couple of good crazy actors (heart and star eyes emojis) starstruck).”

Vignesh is currently working on his next untitled Tamil project with Pradeep Ranganathan. It is said to be a romantic comedy with the working title LIC.

Anurag is at the prestigious film festival for the premiere of his film, Kennedy. The movie stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhatt, and Abhilash Thapliyal. It has been chosen for a Midnight Screening at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.