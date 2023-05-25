'Take me back already,' says Kiara Advani as she shares throwback vacay photos with beau Sidharth Malhotra

It seems like actress Kiara Advani is still in vacation mode, days after returning from her recent trip to Japan with husband Sidharth Malhotra. This morning, the actress shared a photo from her vacation on her Instagram Stories, expressing her longing to go back to the place 'already'.

In the photo, Kiara is seen sporting a salmon pink jumpsuit while Sidharth is seen wearing a cerulean co-ord set of jacket and pants. The couple is seen walking hand in hand while away from the camera in a lane surrounded by bright orange poles. The caption read, "Take me back already (orange heart emoticon)."

Kiara and Sidharth were spotted recently at Mumbai International Airport on their way back from Japan. The much-loved couple got hitched earlier this year at Suryagarh in Jaisalmer. On the work front, Kiara will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha while Sidharth is gearing up to make his digital debut with Rohit Shetty's much-awaited series Indian Police Force.

