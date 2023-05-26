Michael Jordan's Olympic 1992 jersey rakes in over $3 million at auction

The jersey is particularly noteworthy because of the significance it bears

On May 25, basketball ace Michael Jordan’s jersey was sold at auction for $3.03 million. He wore the jersey while representing the United States during the 1992 Summer Olympics. The auction, conducted online by Goldin, attracted enthusiasts and collectors from around the world.

Goldin announced the sale through its official Twitter handle, captioning the post, “Breaking: the Michael Jordan 1992 Olympic "Dream Team" Game-Used, Photo-Matched, Signed, Inscribed Jersey has been sold in our Dream Team Auction. Final sale price: $3,030,000." followed by a basketball and goat emojis.

The jersey is particularly noteworthy because of the significance it bears. Michael wore it during the semi-final match against Lithuania, representing the famed US basketball squad "Dream Team." It was also included as part of an auction that included signed jerseys from all 12 members of the squad. The Dream Team comprised some of the best players of all time, including Michael, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson.

In September 2020, another jersey worn by Michael during the first game of the 1998 NBA Finals was auctioned off for more than $10 million. It set a new record for the most expensive piece of game-worn sports memorabilia in history.

The continual hunt for memorabilia demonstrates the lasting level of impact and enduring legacy Michael has achieved. His name is unquestionably the most well-known in basketball, and the Chicago Bulls legend has the credentials to back up his claim to be the greatest player of all time.

