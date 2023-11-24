Keerthy Suresh meets Indian international cricketer Minnu Mani, calls her 'Kerala’s pride '

Bhola Shankar actress Keerthy Suresh was appointed as the goodwill ambassador for women’s cricket in Kerala. Marking this feat, the South Indian actress launched the online ticket sale for the India VS Australia T20I, set to be held on November 26th and also honoured Minnu Mani, Kerala’s only national team player present at the ceremony.

Sharing a photo with Minnu Mani, Keerthy wrote that the Indian cricketer is Kerala's pride. Coming to the event, Keerthy also shared glimpses from the same on her social media handle. Her post read, "It was an utmost pleasure to have met these talented and energetic individuals, the future of Women’s Cricket Got to chat with Minnu Mani, one of Kerala’s pride Happy to have inaugurated the ticket sales for the upcoming India vs Australia T-20I and extremely Honoured to be associated as the Goodwill ambassador for the Kerala Cricket Association."

Also Read: A glimpse into stylish Keerthy Suresh Sky Blue Blazer and chanderi top ensemble

On the work front, Keerthy will next be seen in Yash Raj Films’ streaming production arm YRF Entertainment’s new series Akka opposite Radhika Apte. The series, to be helmed by Dharmaraj Shetty, was announced this morning and as per reports by a renowned media agency, "Dharmaraj Shetty, a disruptive creative mind has been recently found by Aditya Chopra. His vision for Akka grabbed Aditya's attention and the project was greenlit instantly with a brief from Adi to make Akka one of the biggest tentpole series that YRF Entertainment will ever make. Every detail of this project will be kept under wraps purposely by YRF to build intrigue around this series."

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Varun Dhawan