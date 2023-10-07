Jamie Foxx mourns passing of co-star, longtime friend Keith Jefferson

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx has mourned the death of fellow actor and longtime friend Keith Jefferson, posting on his Instagram account, "This one hurts”.

The Django Unchained star shared the news of Keith's death on social media with a heartfelt tribute.

“Keith, you’ve been nothing but absolute grace, your whole life your heart is pure, your love is immeasurable you were an amazing soul," Foxx wrote in his caption.

"We will all miss you dearly. It’s gonna take a long time for this to heal," Jamie added. "Goodbye, my friend. I love you."



Foxx added in another post, "Everything hurts right now having a hard time looking through these pictures reliving the memories of us having a great time going to miss you man gonna miss you."

He continued: "Ever since we met back in college, you have been in incredible soul God rest, NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD HAVE TO SEE THE WORDS ABOUT MY FRIEND RIP @keith.jefferson Keith."

Beneath the touching message, Jamie , 55, shared a picture of himself and Keith standing in front of a private plane and embracing in a brotherly handshake.

While the cause of death has yet to be revealed, in August, Keith shared on social media that he had cancer, reported a media organisation.

"Every now and then God will give you a challenge and leave it up to you to fix it," he posted on Instagram alongside a photo of himself in the hospital. "When I was first diagnosed with cancer I had to stop, pause, and didn't want to share with anyone. Not my family nor extended family. Today I'm finally at a place to share because my faith is getting stronger. I have a loving family and the best friends in the entire world."

Weeks later, Keith uploaded a snap of himself and Jamie with a friend, detailing how they've supported him.



"When I say the admiration I have for my friends is unmatched," Keith noted on August 30. "My heart will never lie. Rodney Mason who has been a beam of light through my dark times. Thank you brother. J Foxx…you already know. For you to take the time to spend with me everyday, every hour tells me everything.

"I already know. You are my family and I wouldn't have it any other way. Luv you bro. I will pull through because my faith is strong and with God on my side I won't worry."