Chori Chori Chupke Chupke actress Bhairavi Vaidya passes away aged 67

Last seen in the TV show Nima Denzongpa, Bhairavi Vaidya was a known face within the film and TV circles. As per media reports, the veteran actress passed away on October 08 and the news of her unfortunate demise has left her co-stars and admirers in a state of shock. Reportedly, Bhairavi died after battling cancer for the past half-year and her death has been mourned by CINTAA with an official statement.

"CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Bhairavi Vaidya (Member since 2005)," they wrote. Actress Surabhi Das, who played the titular character in Nima Denzongpa, also offered condolences to the veteran actress' family and told a renowned media portal, “I am really saddened by the news of her passing away. I shared great times with her on sets."

Also Read: Vijay Antony shares first statement after daughter Meera's death, says 'she is now in a better place'

With a career spanning 45 years, Bhairavi is best known for her roles in films such as Taal starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chori Chori Chupke Chupke with Salman Khan in the lead. She also worked in TV shows such as Hasratein and Mahisagar.

In Hasratein, Bhairavi played the role of Clara Rodriques. The 1990s TV show was based on the Marathi novel Adhantari by Late Shri Jaywant Dalvi and touched on the subject of extra-marital relationships. It also starred Seema Kapoor, who played the lead character of Savi and was later replaced by Shefali Chhaya.

Also Read: Veteran Malayalam film director KG George passes away aged 77