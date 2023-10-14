EXCL: 'It allows me to be creative,' Khufiya actor Alexx O'Nell on why he migrated his career to India

It is almost impossible to follow the Indian film circle and not know Alexx O Nell. The American actor, who has successfully overcome cultural gaps and established a career for himself here in India, is a juggernaut when it comes to the polyglot market, even though he does not necessarily deliver dialogues in regional languages.

Best known for his role in Cheeni Kum, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Madrasapattinam, Doctor Rakhmabai and Roohi, Alexx continues to work in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu language films with much ease. Initially, when he debuted in the industry, his characters were predominantly ones where he could pass off his American accent and looks.

However, over the last 16 years, he has carved a space for himself where his roles take precedence over this Connecticut influence. Take his latest stint, Khufiya, a spy thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj for instance. Here, his character comes at a crossroads with Tabu, who plays the lead role and it is an experience that Alexx raves about continuously.

Alexx with Vishal Bhardwaj

Also Read: Alexx O Nell gives an outsider’s perspective with his character in Roohi

Having worked with Tabu twice previously, this is the first stint where he actually comes face-to-face with the actress. Currently streaming on Netflix, the film has been received positively and as it gets a week old, we chat with the actor about his experience working with Tabu, his future plans and also dig deeper into his love affair with Indian cinema…

You complete five years in the industry. What was it that made you stay here?

That's a good question. Let’s put it this way. I find it very hard to say no to projects that are interesting. Going somewhere and trying something different allows me to be creative. It allows me to meet some of the most amazing people in the industry. For instance, I recently migrated my music career to South Africa and it did extremely well there. So yeah, I explore new markets and further my love for films and also music.

You worked with Tabu and Ali Fazal in Khufiya. How was your experience working with the actors?

Fantastic! Tabu and I saw each other we were shooting Cheeni Kum and Urumi but until Khufiya, we never really shot together or had any long conversations. It was just general courtesies. But this time, we shot together and she’s an absolutely legendary actor but beyond that, she’s a great scene partner. She’s willing to hear suggestions and come up with her own. And the same with Ali. He has done a phenomenal job in this film.

You have starred in films, you have done OTT work and you were also in reality shows. Which platform appealed to you the most?

Well, I'll tell you, which appeals the least and that would be television. There's nothing wrong with television. It is phenomenal. But it’s a problem for me mainly because I am not necessarily very good at language. I work very hard with my scripts and I make sure my pronunciation doesn't get in the way of people enjoying the film or the series. I have done television with Nach Baliye and even Jhansi Ki Rani but I don’t think it is a place for me. It takes my energy away. That being said, OTT and films are kind of running head-to-head for me.

You are also a biker and you recently took a biking trip in Ladakh. Other than being an actor, who would you say is Alexx O Nell?

I have been riding a 500 classic for the last 10 years. So yes, I am a biker but I don’t think that defines me. I am also a licensed paragliding pilot. I do that a lot in South Africa. One time I was shooting a film in Dharamshala I stopped off for two weeks and just paraglide it every day. It was wonderful. I am also an open-water licensed scuba diver. I am an adventurer. What defines me is just going somewhere and doing the things that give me the biggest kick.

What is next for you?

I will be heading to Delhi to shoot Lucifer 2 with Prithviraj Sukumaran who I worked with in Urumi. I also have Ae Watan Mere Watan with Sara Ali Khan. The cast is announced but I cannot get into the details of it yet. And then in November, I'm heading back to South Africa to release my next single and music video.

Mail: Muskankhullar@newindianexpress.com

X: @muskankhullar03