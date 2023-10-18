Allu Arjun's National Award triumph: Fans accord grand welcome with flowers and dhol

Pan-India superstar Allu Arjun, who has received the National Award for Best Actor for his movie Pushpa: The Rise, was accorded a grand welcome on his arrival at home, with fans welcoming their favorite actor with dhol and crackers.

On Tuesday, Allu Arjun was bestowed with the National Award at the 69th National Awards held in New Delhi and the happiness among the fans seeing him receive the National Award was at its peak. Following his return to Hyderabad, the actor's triumph was celebrated by the fans with much enthusiasm. The celebration was sort of like a festival.

The video that went viral on social media, shows Allu Arjun in a black kurta and white pyjama. He is seen coming out of the sun roof of his car and waving at people. The fans are showering flower petals on him, and are holding flags bearing 'AA'. The fans are also seen holding placards of Allu Arjun's movies, while they clicked pictures of the actor.

Allu Arjun has made history by winning the National Award as in the history of Telugu cinema, he is the only actor to have the Award for the best actor. His performance in the role of iconic Pushpa Raaj received unanimous love from the fans and the masses across the globe. The movie has also received the award for Best Music Direction, which was given to Devi Sri Prasad.

The actor also took to Instagram and shared the photos from the ceremony. He wrote, "Honoured to receive the National Award. I want to thank the jury, the Ministry, the Government of India, for this recognition. This award is not only a personal milestone, but belongs to all people who have supported and cherished our cinema. Thank you, @aryasukku garu. You are the reason behind my achievement."

On the professional front, Allu Arjun is currently shooting for his highly-anticipated movie Pushpa: The Rule, which is scheduled to release on August 15, 2024. The first installment, Pushpa: The Rise depicted the rise of coolie Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

