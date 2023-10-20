Getting real with Rannvijay: TV personality-actor Rannvijay Singha opens up about his Chennai connect

You have seen him across many seasons of the hit reality TV show Roadies. You have seen him host a bunch of other shows including Splitsvilla. You have also seen him transform into some quirky and charming characters like Kundan in Action Replayy and more recently Sid in Netflix’s Mismatched. But his recent visit to Chennai’s Phoenix MarketCity mall is one that he will remember, as he puts it. We’re, of course, talking about the multi-talented and versatile Rannvijay Singha.



Hustling away

Although the man has worn many hats in his career as an actor, TV host, influencer, and sneakerhead, among many others, his visit for the launch of the latest outlet of Doner & Gyros (D&G), a Mediterranean salad, sandwich and shawarma house, introduced us to a fresh side of him. As an entrepreneur, Rannvijay presents some interesting thoughts. “If you have a business or you are an investor in a company, you can do more for others,” mentions Rannvijay, a stakeholder of the franchise at the mall. However, in an exclusive chat with him, we learn much more about this protean personality beyond his entrepreneurial self. He reveals some insightful details about his avid interest in sports, fashion, his experiences in fatherhood, and many others.



Chennai connect

Rannvijay reveals to Indulge that he has always had a deep connection with Chennai. “My father was an instructor in the Officers Training Academy (OTA). I was here in the city around ’83 and ’84 when I was a one-year-old kid,” he highlights. He further reminisces, “I remember going to Golden Beach. I even have photographs of my mum and me at the beach.” He also highlights that when Roadies went international in the fifth season, it was from Chennai that the feat was accomplished. He further highlights that his favourite meal is Idli and Dosai. “The food here is fantastic. It is coastal!” he remarks. He adds, “It is my favourite. I think it’s something I carried from the time I spent in Chennai, Wellington, and Coonoor, as my father who was in the Indian Army got posted there.” He also shares his love for the sport of ultimate frisbee. The racing circuit has also contributed to his love for the city as many of the contenders and participants are from here.



Rannvijay all-round

Speaking of sports, we learn from Rannvijay that out of all the sports that he actively plays, and the list is huge — ultimate frisbee, tennis, squash, paddle, badminton, cricket, volleyball, and others. Basketball remains his favourite.



His ardent fans and followers are also well aware of the ‘family man’ that Rannvijay is. So, when we prompt him for a piece of advice to young parents, Rannvijay replies, “I don’t think any parent can advise any other parent. The one thing that we as young parents have realised is that every child is different and every parent, whether experienced or not, knows what to do with their own children.” He further observes, “The only thing that I would like to practice more of is to give my kids more time while they are growing up. Because, once they’re into their adolescence, they have their own passion and they have less time for us.”



Talking about his fashion choices, Rannvijay tells us that he likes to dress for the occasion appropriately. But he singles out his love for sneakers, as he points out, “I love sneakers because of my love for basketball.” He also highlights that he doesn’t follow trends. Telling us the reason behind the same, he mentions, “If you are not comfortable wearing something, be it the biggest, best or the most expensive piece by a big designer, you might not look good.” He points out further that style and fashion should be subjectively expressive and personalised to each individual.



Rannvijay recently shared a post on social media that featured him and actor Hrithik Roshan on the last day of Roadies season one, held in 2003, where the latter awarded him the winner’s prize. When we ask what the 2023 Rannvijay would say to his 2003 self, he replies, “It’s all good! Don’t worry! Do everything that you feel like doing! Believe in your values and morals.” He adds to this response highlighting that he wouldn’t change even the bad incidents that happened in these two decades. Going forward, Rannvijay says, he would love to hold on to his entrepreneurial hat as he focuses on establishing his other ventures further.