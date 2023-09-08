Medha Rana on playing Natasha in Friday Night Plan

Actress Medha Rana who made an impressive web debut last year in Arjun Rampal starrer London Files series, is back with another feel-good web original film, Friday Night Plan. Starring rising actor Babil and Juhi Chawla among others, this film is a nice coming-of-age drama with Medha playing an 18-year-old Natasha.

We speak to the emerging actress about the same and more.

Tell us about your role in Friday Night Plan.

I play an 18-year-old high school girl and like every other girl of her age she’s out there figuring herself out amidst of adolescence and growing up and being responsible just as a high school child gets pressured with all that before joining college. She is emotionally secured and a confident kid who is well balanced and extremely sensitive to other people’s feelings.

She is friendly, easy-going with a hint of rebellion in her. So, there is a lot of layers as I went through her character and I built it after several sittings with the director. He helped me create a world and I took it from there and build on it further. Natasha is not a one-dimensional character and I hope the audience gets to feel where she comes from and what’s going on inside her while they discover relatable traits.

What’s your acting process like?

I don't follow any one process but employ whatever process makes the most sense to me for a particular character. I also go ahead with the different kinds of acting methods I have learned at workshops and also draw from my research, reading and watching things and intuition. So it’s usually a mix of it all. I also use my imagination, my body, voice and craft and put them all together to bring out the character’s ethos in the most honest sense. I also believe that the process of acting keeps evolving with time, exposure and experience and it takes years of hard work and dedication to master any craft.

How was it working with Babil?

It was really a fun experience working with Babil. He is an incredible actor and an even better human being. He is very confident of himself when it comes to craft and technicalities and as a person, he is very humble and extremely honest. It’s very rare to see someone saying things as they are and his vibrant energy make people around him comfortable and happy.

The lessons you have picked up in the industry so far?

I have picked up a few very important lessons and the first being not to be afraid of your potential. It’s normal to doubt one’s self or question at times but it’s very important to remind yourself not to be afraid. It’s okay to love yourself and put yourself first.